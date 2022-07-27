BTS’ J-Hope and TXT’s Lollapalooza performances to be live streamed HERE

Calling fans of the BTS member and group TOMORROW X TOGETHER!

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Jul 27, 2022 11:52 AM IST  |  6.4K
BTS' J-Hope & TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BTS' J-Hope & TOMORROW X TOGETHER: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
ARMYs and MOAs, we come bearing good news! According to statements released by Weverse of groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the performances of J-Hope and the boys of TXT will be live streamed on the fan community platform on July 31.

J-Hope will be the first South Korean act to headline the main stage at a major US music festival as he takes to Chicago's Grant Park on July 31. Another performance to look out for is the same agency’s 4th generation group TOMORROW X TOGETHER who will also make their Lollapalooza debut.

Check out the official notices below.

For J-Hope:

“Hello.

This is BTS Weverse.

We would like to share some information regarding the live streaming of Lollapalooza, the show j-hope will be participating as one of the headliners.

Real-time broadcasting of the show in Chicago will be live-streamed through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP.

Date and Time: 11:00 AM, Monday, August 1 (KST) 21:00 PM, Sunday, July 31 (CST)

We look forward to ARMY's enthusiastic participation.

Thank you.”

For TOMORROW X TOGETHER:

“Hello.

This is TOMORROW X TOGETHER Weverse.

We would like to share some information regarding TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Lollapalooza performance live streaming.

Real-time broadcasting of the show in Chicago will be live-streamed through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP.

[Date and Time]

09:45 AM, Sunday, July 31 (KST) 19:45 PM, Saturday, July 30 (CST)

We look forward to MOA's enthusiastic participation. Thank you.”

