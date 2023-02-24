BTS’ J-Hope announced as brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton; Fans express excitement

Louis Vuitton has announced the K-pop star as its official House brand ambassador. It seems like the 29-year-old BTS member J-Hope had a surprise in store for the fans when he was noticed attending the Paris fashion week in January 2023. The lead dancer of the group was seen meeting the CEO Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton at the Paris fashion week while attending fashion shows for Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Known for his impeccable charm, J-Hope has already been featured as the face of the brand with his fellow band members in 2021, a group collaboration. However, this time moving forward as a solo artist he will be endorsing the luxurious brand. The South Korean singer and songwriter were seen looking dapper in a silver LV jacket posing for the brand in their Twitter post. Described as a force of “creative musical direction” and “upbeat energy”, the brand tweeted the news to the fans. The official statement of the brand excitedly welcomed the South Korean artist and lauded him for his charm in starting this new chapter.

J-Hope’s new projects

Known for his energy, dancing talent and rapping performances J-Hope is constantly entertaining K-pop fans around the world. With his solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ loved by the audiences, he has shared the creative process and his journey with the fans in the new documentary ‘j-hope IN THE BOX’ released on 17 February 2023. The behind-the-scenes footage shows the audience his idea and vision of making his debut solo album, listening party as well as his performance at Lollapalooza in 2022. Being the first South Korean artist to headline this prominent American musical festival, he created history and made fans proud.

This news has made K-pop fans all over the world happy to see their favourite K-pop idol as the face of a French brand and are waiting for the new promotional campaigns featuring J-Hope. Earlier, BTS bandmates SUGA and Jimin were announced as the brand ambassadors for Valentino and Dior respectively. With that fans are now speculating Bottega Veneta to announce RM as their brand ambassador. We can’t wait to find out.

Are you excited to see fan favourite J-Hope as the face of Louis Vuitton? Let us know in the comments below.