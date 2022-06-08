BTS’ J-Hope announced as a headliner for Lollapalooza 2022; Calls it a ‘memorable chapter’ in Instagram post

The annual four-day music festival Lollapalooza has announced a surprise for this year’s event! On June 8 at 5:30 am IST, the organisers of the event took to Twitter to share that BTS’ J-Hope will be joining this year’s performers as a headlining artist. The announcement for J-Hope read, “We’re thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

Check out the announcement, below:

According to the schedule, J-Hope will be performing a one-hour-long set from 9 pm to 10 pm Central Time on Sunday, July 31 (Monday, August 1, 7:30 am to 8:30 am IST). His historic performance will be closing out the show at Lollapalooza’s Bud Light Seltzer Stage.

Shortly after, J-Hope took to his Instagram account to write about the upcoming event, captioning his post with “This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!”

Check out J-Hope’s post, below:

This year’s Lollapalooza will take place from July 28 to July 31. One of the most popular music festivals in the world, the annual event takes place at Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois. BTS’ J-Hope will be joining other big names like Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo as headliners for this year’s Lollapalooza lineup.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Proof: BTS members invoke emotions in the cinematic MV teaser for ‘Yet To Come’