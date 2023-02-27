BTS’ J-Hope announces ‘on the street’ single release soon after revealing military enlistment plans

BTS member J-Hope announced that he will be beginning the process of his military enlistment by putting in a notice to cancel his military postponement on February 26. The news came as a surprise to the fans of the member who were not expecting it for at least a few more months. While member Jin became the first to enlist for his mandatory service in early December, the next expected enlistment was member SUGA who instead announced a world tour starting in April. As J-Hope already successfully made his solo debut with ‘Jack In The Box’, and was the first from the group to do so, it was only a matter of time before his enlistment news dropped. The star further decided to make it special to release a single named ‘on the street’ which is likely to focus on his dance routes.

On February 27, midnight KST (February 26, 8:30 pm IST), BIGHIT MUSIC shared a notice on the group’s Weverse platform announcing the release of the song for March 3, the coming Friday. Co-written by J-Hope the single is said to include a ‘hopeful message and warmth’ which would take the listeners back to the ‘positive and bright energy’ usually carried by J-Hope himself.

Here’s what BIGHIT MUSIC had to say:

We are happy to inform you that BTS member j-hope will be releasing a solo single “on the street”.

j-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans. The title “on the street” refers to j-hope's roots—street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together.

We hope that j-hope’s “on the street” serves as a meaningful gift to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to j-hope’s new song!

Release date and time: 2 PM, Friday, March 3, 2023 (KST)

Following the release of the song, J-Hope is expected to enlist for his service in the next few weeks. The BTS member promptly conducted a live broadcast after the announcement of beginning his military enlistment procedure and cleared the worries of his fans by interacting with them. His bickering with fellow member Jin on the platform further eased them into the news.