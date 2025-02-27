BTS' J-Hope announces Sweet Dreams release with Miguel ahead of Seoul concert; All we know including release date and time

BTS’ J-Hope is set to make waves once again with a brand-new digital single! On February 27 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that j-hope will be dropping his latest track, Sweet Dreams, featuring the Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel. The highly anticipated single is scheduled for release on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Sweet Dreams is an R&B pop track that delivers a heartfelt message about love. Described as a serenade filled with raw emotions and sincerity, the song is expected to showcase j-hope’s vocal skills as an artist, blending smooth melodies, rich vocals, and dreamy instrumentals. Fans are also eager to hear how Miguel’s signature sound will complement j-hope’s style, creating a unique musical experience.

Before the song officially drops, j-hope will premiere Sweet Dreams live for the first time at his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul. The three-night event, taking place at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, will mark the beginning of his highly awaited first solo world tour. This will be j-hope’s first major concert since enlisting in the military.

The upcoming performances are expected to be an emotional and thrilling experience for both j-hope and his fans. Given his reputation for high-energy stage presence and creative choreography, concertgoers can anticipate an unforgettable showcase of talent and passion.

The news of j-hope’s comeback has sent fans worldwide into a frenzy. The news quickly began trending on social media, with ARMY expressing their excitement and anticipation for the song. Many fans shared their thoughts on what the collaboration with Miguel might sound like, while others eagerly speculated about the song’s lyrics.

With the release of Sweet Dreams just around the corner, expectations are soaring. Given j-hope’s track record of delivering chart-topping hits and innovative music, fans are confident that his latest single will once again show his artistic growth and creativity.

With less than two weeks until the release, excitement is building for what promises to be another standout moment in j-hope’s career. Whether through his powerful live performances or his ability to connect with listeners through meaningful lyrics and melodies, j-hope continues to carve his place as a force in the global music scene.