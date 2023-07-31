BTS’ J-Hope, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Jiwoong, more: VOTE for HallyuTalk Star of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is celebrating Korean entertainment personalities who bring joy to their fans every day with their growing talents. Introducing the next award which lists some of the most multitalented artists, here are the nominations for the HallyuTalk Star of the Year.

HallyuTalk Star of the Year nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards brings forth a celebratory category highlighting the work of a few K-celebrities. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has cemented himself as a top-notch singer, actor, fashion personality, and model. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s drama debut marked a very special step in her solo career as she continues to become a known face in the fashion and beauty world. Im Siwan is slowly curating his filmography with some very memorable roles displaying his versatility as an actor. On the other hand, BTS’ J-Hope made a remarkable show of talent by headlining a music festival and straying away from the style that he is usually linked to, showing his multifaceted approach. Kang Daniel has been monumental in taking on hosting gigs as well as expanding his solo career by starring in a drama. ZEROBASEONE member Kim Jiwoong is challenging the norms and exposing himself to varied forms of content opportunities. Girls’ Generation member Seohyun has been dipping toes in unique roles and acing the acting game. IVE member An Yujin is not only a coveted face for brands but has also shown off her vibrant personality on variety.

HallyuTalk Star of the Year nominees

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Im Siwan

BTS’ J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Kim Jiwoong

Seohyun

IVE’s An Yujin

How to vote for HallyuTalk Star of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

