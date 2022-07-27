BTS’ J-Hope & Becky G to perform ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ at Lollapalooza? ARMYs speculate

On July 31 local time, (August 1 IST), BTS’ J-Hope will be performing at Lollapalooza, making him the first South Korean act to headline the main stage at a major US festival. Ahead of the same, ARMYs have been excitedly discussing the BTS member’s upcoming set, wondering what the hour-long performance will entail.

In the midst of this excitement, creative agency The Lab, which has previously worked with BTS for ‘ON’, and even for J-Hope’s collaboration with Becky G for ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, took to their Instagram on July 27. The account posted a reel with the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ video, while tagging J-Hope and Becky G in the caption and writing “Absolutely loved being a part of this”. The Lab also shared this reel to their story and tagged the two artists. At the time of writing, both the reel and the story have been removed.

Following this, The Lab also shared Lollapalooza’s post with J-Hope to their story.

With this, BTS’ fans are wondering if The Lab is trying to drop hints about J-Hope and Becky G possibly uniting for a performance of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ at Lollapalooza. If this truly does happen, it would mark the first time that BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G perform ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ live together.

Meanwhile, according to Weverse’s official notice earlier today, J-Hope’s set will be broadcast in real-time through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP, on August 1 at 7:30 am IST. J-Hope had first been announced as a headliner for the event in early June, with organisers announcing, “We’re thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

Do you think we will get a J-Hope x Becky G performance at Lollapalooza? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section!

