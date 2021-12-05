BTS’ J Hope becomes the 1st Korean solo artist to bag THIS record on Spotify

According to Spotify on December 5th, J Hope of BTS recorded 8.477 million followers on December 3rd. He is the first Korean solo artist to surpass 8 million followers. Among 1,141 Korean artists registered on Spotify, he ranks fifth after BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and EXO.

The number increased by 1 million in 105 days after breaking the 7 million mark on August 21st, showing an increase of about 10,000 people on average per day. J Hope has been showing amazing potential in maintaining the top spot for 2 years and 8 months.

Previously, along with J Hope, members RM and Jin sold a total of 9.9 billion ₩ in HYBE stocks from October to early November. Jin sold 16,000 HYBE shares at 302,688 ₩ per share on October 19th, and J Hope sold 5601 shares at 333,063 ₩ per share on October 22nd. The sale amount is 4.8 billion ₩ for Jin and 1.8 billion ₩ for J Hope.

Jung Ho Seok, better known by his stage name J Hope, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer and record producer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS, under Big Hit Entertainment.

J Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. The album was met with a positive reception, and its subsequent debut and peak at numbers 63 and 38 respectively, made him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the US Billboard 200 at the time. In September 2019, he released the single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ featuring Becky G. It debuted at number 81 on the US Billboard Hot 100, which made him the first member of BTS with a Hot 100 hit under his own name.

