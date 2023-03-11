BTS’ J-Hope becomes first K-Pop soloist to do THIS on UK’s Official Singles Chart with single on the street

According to the latest chart released by the British Official Charts on March 10th, J-Hope's 'on the street' with J. Cole entered the Top 100 Singles Chart at number 37. Official Charts said, "The K-pop phenomenon is currently on hiatus, but one of the BTS members is heading towards a groundbreaking solo moment."

With this record, J-Hope is the only K-pop solo artist to enter the top 40 on the UK Singles Chart. Earlier, Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth's 'Left and Right' ranked 41st, Rosé's 'On The Ground' ranked 43rd, and Psy's 'That That' and 'Gangnam Style' and 'Gentleman' ranked 61st, Jin's 'The Astronaut' ranked 61st, SUGA's 'Daechwita' ranked 68th, and Lisa's 'Lalisa' ranked 68th.

J-Hope has posted a total of three songs on the UK Official Singles Chart so far. There are a total of three songs, including ‘On the Street’, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ (No. 82) in 2019, and "More" (No. 70) in 2022. This is also the record for the most entries by Korean solo singers along with Psy (Gangnam Style, Gentleman, That That). In addition, J-Hope's 'On the Street' topped the weekly popular chart of 'The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 from Global', a chart show broadcast on 28 stations of the British radio network (Capital, Heart). climbed to 5th. 'Official Big Top 40' compiles charts based on iTunes sales, Apple Music streaming, and radio broadcasts, and is the only chart in the UK that includes radio broadcasts. J-Hope is the first Korean solo singer to enter the top 10 of the 'Official Big Top 40' chart in 11 years since Psy's 'Gangnam Style' in 2012.

‘On the Street’ is a new song that J-Hope released as a surprise ahead of his enlistment, featuring famous American rapper J-Cole. J-Hope not only wrote and composed the song, but also participated in planning the music video and producing the performance.

