BTS’ J-Hope becomes the first Korean solo artist to surpass 10 million followers on Spotify

According to Spotify, on May 9th, J-Hope recorded 10, 124,622 followers. With this, he became the first Korean solo singer to surpass 10 million followers. After exceeding 9 million followers on February 14, the number of followers increased by more than 1 million in less than three months.

Currently, there are 1,165 Korean artists registered on Spotify, and J-Hope ranks fourth in the follower ranking after BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE. He ranks second among male singers after BTS. J-Hope has been at the top for three years and one month since becoming the number one follower of Korean solo singers on April 8, 2019.

A total of 8 solo songs are registered on J-Hope's Spotify page. The 7 songs (Daydream, Airplane, Hope World, Blue Side, Base Line, Always, P.O.P) of the solo mixtape 'Hope World' released in March 2018 and ' Chicken Noodle Soup' (feat. Becky G). All eight songs were written and composed by J-Hope, and 'Hope World' was on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' and 'Chicken Noodle Soup' was on the main single chart 'Hot 100', receiving worldwide love.

The fact that the increase in followers has not stopped even though there has been no sign of new songs for over two years and eight months since the release of 'Chicken Noodle Soup' reflects the expectations of listeners around the world who love J-Hope's music as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release a new album 'Proof' on June 10th. It is an anthology album that connotes the history of BTS, and consists of a total of 3 CDs, and 3 new songs are included. The track list of the first CD released on May 9th contains a total of 19 songs, including the unreleased song 'Born Singer' and the new and title song 'Yet To Come'. J-Hope was also included in the producer credit of ‘Yet to Come'.

