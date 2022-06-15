BTS’ J-Hope becomes second member to share new ‘7’ tattoo after RM

On June 15, BTS’ J-Hope became the second member of the group to officially reveal his tattoo. Just like the group’s leader RM, J-Hope too got a simple number ‘7’ etched in black ink. J-Hope revealed the tattoo through his Instagram account, uploading a photo of the little ‘7’ near his ankle, with the caption ‘Yet to come’. The Instagram post also includes photos as well as a video from the set of the music video for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

Check out J-Hope’s tattoo and the behind-the-scenes moments, below:

This tattoo comes with immense meaning to BTS’ members and their fans, ARMY. The group had often spoken about the possibility of getting matching friendship tattoos, and the number ‘7’ in particular is very symbolic to the group and their fans.

Even in the video released yesterday as a part of the group’s 2022 FESTA, ‘The real BTS Dinner Party’, the members discussed what to get as a matching friendship tattoo. From a single line to a tiny dot, the possibilities were diverse, but with RM and J-Hope revealing their tattoos, it appears as if BTS finally decided upon getting the number ‘7’. Up until this point, only BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin were publicly known to have existing tattoos.

Meanwhile, J-Hope was recently announced as one of the headliners for the annual four-day music festival Lollapalooza. The organisers for the event announced the same by sharing, “We’re thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st [local time]! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

