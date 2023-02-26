BTS’ J-Hope begins military enlistment procedure; Applies for cancellation of postponement

BTS member J-Hope is likely to be the second one from the group to enlist for his mandatory military service. According to a notice shared by BIGHIT MUSIC on February 26, the star has begun his enlistment process by applying for the cancellation of his military postponement. Turning 29 last week, he is likely to receive his draft notice over the next few weeks, much like member Jin. J-Hope’s application to cancel military postponement

BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice on February 26 on BTS’ official Weverse account, announcing that member J-Hope would begin his military enlistment procedure. Here’s what it says.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

Known as the dance leader of the group, J-Hope has the presence of a rapper, producer, lyricist and much more in BTS. Over the bubbly exterior, he has often brought discipline and charm at the same time. Being the first from the group to have a solo debut just after the group announced their change of focus to individual projects, J-Hope has had a lot on his plate ever since. Headlining Lollapalooza being one of his highlights from the year that went by, it seemed as though he was just getting started. J-Hope recently released a solo documentary, another first from the group chronicling the journey of the release of 'Jack In The Box', his music festival performance and everything in between. At the end of it, he announced another upcoming project 'Hope On The Street', a possible continuation of his past dance live broadcast series which will dip into his underground dancer days. Meanwhile, J-Hope was recently announced as the newest face of the luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton becoming the third member from the group to endorse a fashion house after SUGA's ambassadorship with Valentino and Jimin's with Dior. The 'Arson' singer had attended the fashion show of the brand earlier this year, taking over the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

