BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dominate Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. Chart; FIFTY FIFTY makes it to Top 10

The top 10 rankings for the latest Global 200 and Global Exclusive U.S. charts were revealed by Billboard on April 17 local time. The said rankings have been revealed for the week ending on April 22, 2023. The aforementioned charts began ranking the world’s top hits in 2020. K-pop artists have once again ranked on the Billboard charts owing to their ever-rising global popularity. BTS member Jimin and BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who recently made their solo debuts were spotted on the list. Moreover, the girl group FIFTY FIFTY also managed to score an entry.

BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and FIFTY-FIFTY dominate Billboard’s Global Charts

BTS’ Jimin has successfully commenced his third week on the Global 200. His superhit single ‘Like Crazy’ refuses to be dethroned from the Top 10 category and is currently ranked at no. 10 on the chart. The said week is also his consecutive, third week on the Global Exclusive U.S. charts where is ranked at an impressive number 8.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is now in her second week of being on the Global Exclusive U.S. charts’ Top 10. The singer made her debut on the chart at number 2 just last week and is currently ranked at number 6.

FIFTY FIFTY at no. 9 on Billboard’s Global Exclusive U.S. chart

Girl group FIFTY-FIFTY has joined Jimin and Jisoo in their Billboard feat with their viral track ‘Cupid’. This is the group’s first entry to the Global Exclusive U.S. chart’s top 10. The group is currently enjoying its fifth week on the chart and has seen an impressive climb from rank 22 to rank 9. The climb shows a rise of a whopping 35% in the group’s position on the chart. The aforementioned has also made FIFTY FIFTY the 7th K-pop group to make an entry to the Top 10 of Billboard’s Global Exclusive U.S. chart. The groups preceding FIFTY FIFTY who accomplished the same feat include BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, IVE, NewJeans and BIGBANG.

FIFTY FIFTY made its official debut just last year on November 18. Making a Billboard entry shortly after is clearly an accomplishment of paramount significance.

