BTS’ J-Hope breaks Beyonce’s record with solo mixtape ‘Hope World’

The celebration isn’t over yet! ARMYs continue to dance with joy as BTS’ J-Hope tops iTunes charts in 109 regions as ‘Hope World’ landed on No.1 on Nepal’s iTunes’ ‘TOP SONG’ Chart breaking Beyonce’s record as the American singer charted No.1 in a total of 108 regions with her superhit album ‘Lemonade’. Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness by trending various hashtags on the platform.

#HopeWorldByJhope109Win, #Hoseok and #Hobi trended on Twitter in celebration of the BTS member reaching this milestone.

J-Hope’s ‘Hope World’, released on 2 March 2018, consists of a total of 7 unique songs including ‘Daydream’ which is the leading song along with ‘Airplane’, ‘Piece of Peace’, ‘Baseline’, ‘Blue Side’, ‘Hope World’ and ‘hangsang (Ft. Supreme Boi).