BTS’ J-Hope breaks Beyonce’s record with solo mixtape ‘Hope World’

The celebration isn’t over yet! ARMYs continue to dance with joy as BTS’ J-Hope tops iTunes charts in 109 regions as ‘Hope World’ landed on No.1 on Nepal’s iTunes’ ‘TOP SONG’ Chart breaking Beyonce’s record as the American singer charted No.1 in a total of 108 regions with her superhit album ‘Lemonade’. Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness by trending various hashtags on the platform.
#HopeWorldByJhope109Win, #Hoseok and #Hobi trended on Twitter in celebration of the BTS member reaching this milestone.
J-Hope’s ‘Hope World’, released on 2 March 2018, consists of a total of 7 unique songs including ‘Daydream’ which is the leading song along with ‘Airplane’, ‘Piece of Peace’, ‘Baseline’, ‘Blue Side’, ‘Hope World’ and ‘hangsang (Ft. Supreme Boi).
The mixtape holds a special place in the hearts of ARMYs as well as the member as the singer and rapper J-Hope participated as the main songwriter, composer and producer for the album proving to the world that there isn’t anything J-Hope can’t do.
The album charted on #1 in a total of 63 countries immediately after its release and J-Hope entered the Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart for two consecutive weeks becoming the first ever Korean artist to do so.
J-Hope is an official member of ‘Korea Music Copyright Association’ owning the copyright of 112 songs. Currently, he is also the ‘Most Followed Korean Solo Artist’ on Spotify with over 5.9 Million followers and 2 Million monthly listeners. ‘Hope World’ became the first ever album by a Korean soloist to surpass 300 Million streams on Spotify in April 2021 extending its own record.
Also Read-Reigning on Billboard for the 9th Week: BTS' Butter becomes the longest running song of the year.
What’s your favourite song from ‘Hope World’? Let us know in the comments below.