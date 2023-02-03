BTS’ J-Hope breaks through his ‘bright image’ in the serene preview photos for ‘All New Hope’ Photo-Folio

On February 3, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first preview photos for BTS' J-Hope’s Photo-Folio called the ‘All New Hope’. In the photos, J-Hope took on two looks which has similar themes- clean, serene and J-Hope dressed in white and lavender hair color but the difference is the length and the feel that comes along with it. J-Hope’s preview photos:

The first set has J-Hope with a serene expression in a field of white daisies as well as his wispy, long lavender hair. The other set shows him with an expressionless face and surrounding different stones. The white photos are different from J-Hope’s usual choice of colors but it was what he wanted. He escaped his usual look and surprised fans! The Teaser: On February 2nd, J-Hope posted the concept film for 'Special 8 Photo-Folio'.The contrast between white and black showed contrasting charms. J-Hope participated in this pictorial based on two chapters, 'risky' and 'new hope'.In particular, another image of J-Hope, who tried to transform his image with long hair, drew attention. The pictorial, titled 'All New Hope', has a double meaning that it contains the new look of J-Hope and the atmosphere that changes when he meets the powerful hope. 'Special 8 Photo-Folio' is a pictorial project where you can see a different side of BTS members.Members directly participated in everything from the planning stage to the concept and costumes.