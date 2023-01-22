BTS’ J-Hope brings pizzaz to Hermès show at Paris Fashion Week; V for Celine? Who is roping in RM?

Earlier in the week, it was rapper J-Hope who became the first from the group to appear solo at the fashion event this year for his appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show. Clad in an eye-catching fit, he looked every bit the fashionista of the group that he is known to be. The following day, at the Dior Men's Fall- Winter 2023-2024 fashion show, brand ambassador Jimin was once again joined by J-Hope, as they both sat front row at the event, mingling with the likes of model Naomi Campbell, actor Robert Pattinson, and David Beckham.

It is not every day that one comes across multiple BTS members separately for the same occasion. They are all either huddled together, conquering the world or stepping up individually for their solo ventures. This year’s Paris Fashion Week however has been graced with the presence of the BTS members one at a time (or even two in some cases), as they slowly make their moves for luxury brands.

J-Hope for Hermès

On January 21, J-Hope proved his main character of Paris Fashion Week status by being invited to be a special guest at yet another fashion show. The BTS member was booked and busy making himself known and expanding his influence at the 2023 Hermès Homme Winter show. Dressed in black pants with a grey shirt on top, the highlight of his outfit was a beautiful jacket with teal green detailing on the lapels and his black gloves to complete the look. Hair falling softly over his eyes, he carried the sunlight and the cheer with him wherever he went. The true essence of a global superstar, his presence brought attention to the brand’s fashion event for all the right reasons.

V for Celine

The next in line to make a rumoured appearance is BTS member V for the brand Celine. Having been associated with the label for quite some time now, Kim Taehyung (V’s real name) seems to have been welcomed with wide arms. Following V’s participation in the Celine Men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection, where he was spotted along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo Gum, his presence in the fashion world became a hot topic. While the other 2 artists have been announced as ambassadors of the brand, V has not confirmed his own deal.

However, fans seem to think that V will likely make an appearance at the upcoming Celine Homme Winter 2023 fashion show after Claude Roudil, Celine’s Image Artistic Director shared fan-made invites on her Instagram story. What’s more is that the fan-made invite had another name which was none other than BTS’ J-Hope whose account was also tagged on it. While nothing has been confirmed so far on either side, V’s influence can greatly work in the favour of the brand. The immediate spike in sales for Dior after fellow BTS member Jimin’s appointment as its brand ambassador gives a clear idea of what can be expected. However, V’s partnership with Celine on an ambassador level seems unlikely as they already have another super famous South Korean star as well as another K-pop icon on their faces.

RM for Bottega Veneta or Calvin Klein?

Another hot topic that is being discussed at this moment in the world of fashion is BTS leader RM’s possible contract with a brand. Earlier, due to him sporting multiple outfits from Bottega Veneta during the promotions of his album, it was being discussed that the officials at the brand are rushing around, trying to get a deal with the ‘Indigo’ hitmaker. Their suspicions were further aided by the brand’s Matthieu Blazy, the creative director, and Dario Gargiulo, the chief marketing and digital business officer follows on RM’s Instagram. Laura Nycole who brought attention to New Bottega also changed the profile image to a grey colour and it may as well be for the reason of announcing RM as the ambassador. Apart from them, mokjungwook who shot for RM’s ‘Indigo’ also went grey recently.

However, his recent social media activity is pointing towards another possible ambassadorship. RM changed his Instagram profile image to that of a grey solid background. Fans are connecting the dots as he also changed his bio to ‘to eternity’, which also happens to be a Calvin Klein perfume range with a grey tone for its design.

It may as well be a lot of theories to unravel, but seeing the massive list of BTS members’ possible new brand deals, is once again proving their global impact. With SUGA already promoting Maison Valentino’s ESSENTIALS as well as being named as a part of their new Di.Vas, the year of BTS’ fashion takeover seems to have only begun.