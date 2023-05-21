BTS’ J-Hope completes 20 kilometer ruck march in military; New photos OUT

BTS’ J-Hope reportedly completed a 20-kilometer (12.4 miles) ruck march according to the latest update from the official photos shared by the military. In the training sketch, photos of the ‘Arson’ singer alongside fellow soldiers were shared. J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory service after deciding to cancel his postponement and take up active duty on April 18.

J-Hope completes the ruck march

As a part of the outdoor training for the new recruits, a nighttime march was planned for the 36th Division Recruit Training Center soldiers. J-Hope who has enlisted with his real name Jung Ho Seok was a part of the recruits taking part in the ruck march. Photos show him smiling widely at the camera with a sheen of sweat on his face. With his trainee number ‘1’ visible on his uniform, it has been reported that the BTS member completed the 20-kilometer march with a 20-kilogram full combat gear on him as part of the training.

Along with this, it is being said that the late-night march brought an end to the outdoor training for the recruits. It is likely that J-Hope will now be assigned his base for the rest of the military service as an active duty soldier.

BTS members’ military service

Following the passing of what has come to be known as the ‘BTS Military Act’, the members of the global sensation were able to postpone their service for 2 years. However, BTS member Jin became the first from the group to cancel his postponement and enlist for service beforehand in December 2022. Similarly, although member J-Hope had substantial time before having to compulsorily enlist, he decided to take up service in April 2023 and is expected to be followed by the rest of the members of the group.

The matter of BTS’ military enlistment has been in discussion for a lot of time now, with the members always voicing their plans to enlist as and when the time comes. With 2 members already in service, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s own enlistment is expected soon. Previously, HYBE commented that they hope the group would reconvene in 2025 following the completion of all members’ services however it is not known if the same will be possible.

