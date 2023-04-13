BTS’ J-Hope to enlist as an active duty soldier on April 18? BIGHIT MUSIC releases statement

According to South Korean media outlets on April 13th, BTS’ J-Hope reportedly will be enlisting on April18th at the Army Division A Recruit Training Center located in Gangwon-do. After completing 5 weeks of basic military training here, J-Hope is to be deployed to his unit at the end of next month.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement:

BIGHIT MUSIC said, "The boot camp entrance ceremony is a place where a large number of soldiers and their families are together," and asked, "To prevent safety accidents due to congestion at the site, we ask fans to refrain from visiting the site. BTS members have been delayed until the age of 30 as 'excellent performers in the field of popular culture and arts' under the current 'Military Service Act'.

J-Hope:

However, J-Hope announced last month that he had completed the application for cancellation of the postponement of his enlistment, and has been taking steps to fulfill his military service obligations. J-Hope took first place with 744,217 votes in the Weekly Music vote in the first week of April of 'Fan N Star', which was held from the 3rd to the 10th. Following this, BTS Jimin took second place with 253,938 votes, and Kim Soo-chan took third place with 219,038 votes. Along with the news of J-Hope's first place, the fans who participated in the vote sent congratulatory messages to the official 'Fan N Star' text message box. The nickname 'Loving Love Ball' said, "Congratulations on winning 1st place for 5 weeks in a row."

BTS’ activities:

On April 10th, the agency said, "SUGA posted the track list of the solo album 'D-DAY' to be released as Agust D on BTS' official social media handles." The b-side songs are listed in order against the graphic background.” According to the released track list, 'D-DAY' includes 'HUH?! (feat. j-hope)', 'AMYGDALA', 'SDL', 'Polar Night', 'Interlude: Dawn', 'Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woo Sung of The Rose'), and BTS' 'Life Goes On' reinterpreted with the sensibility of Agust D. According to the agency, the title song ‘Haegeum’ is a song that uses the sound of the traditional instrument Haegeum that appears in the title and lyrics. Haegeum sound was also used in the title song 'Daechwita' of the second mixtape 'D-2' released under the name Agust D.

