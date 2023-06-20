BTS’ J-Hope creates history as he becomes first K-pop solo artist to surpass 15 million followers on Spotify

BTS member J-Hope crosses 15 million followers on Spotify, becoming the first K-pop soloist to achieve such a feat, overtaking BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. He is now the second most followed K-pop male soloist and 4th K-pop act, showing his popularity. He currently has 15,002,644 followers on Spotify. This comes after the release of solo album Jack In The Box.

J-Hope’s achievements:

On June 13, Spotify's total number of streams of J-Hope's solo full-length album, Jack In The Box, which was released in July 2022, exceeded 500 million. On March 6, 2018, the mixtape album Hope World which came out in 2018, had more than 500 million streams. The fact that J-Hope's solo music has set such a record indicates that music fans all over the world are consistently giving him a lot of love. Both albums feature songs written, composed, and produced by J-Hope that shows distinct feelings.

J-Hope’s albums:

Seven songs make up Hope World, including Daydream. At the time of its release, he was the first Korean solo artist to enter the chart 'Billboard 200' for quite a long time (63rd → 38th) and got extraordinary love. Jack in the Box had 10 songs, including the double title songs More and Arson, which were ranked 82nd and 96th, respectively, on Billboard's main singles chart, Hot100. It was ranked 17th on Billboard's main album chart, Billboard 200. NME gave it a score of five and Rolling Stone ranked it ninth in the 2022 Best Album category.

BTS’ activities:

2023 BTS FESTA was planned to mark the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut and to show BTS how much love they have received thus far. The events were held both online and offline under the official slogan BTS Presents Everywhere, making June BTS Month. The 'Fireworks Show' and RM's event were also broadcast live on Weverse, TikTok, YouTube, and other global fandom life platforms, and were a hit with fans all over the world. It's Kim Namjoon at 5:00 PM on Weverse had 1.08 million viewers, while BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show had 1.19 million viewers.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon dating famous Youtuber and artist xooos? Actor’s agency shares brief response

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t