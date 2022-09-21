BTS' J-Hope debuts MIC Drop step for Crush's Rush Hour music video in 3rd teaser

Collaboration of a lifetime is in the works as soloist Crush joins forces with BTS member and the group’s first official solo debut- J-Hope, for a new track. As previously announced, the two will release a digital single named ‘Rush Hour’ which will also act as their first time working together as well as mark a momentous production for his upcoming fourth mini-album ‘With Her’.

In the newly released teaser for the song, one can witness the two grooving to the funk beat of their collaborative track as they dance in front of a coffee house called ‘Crush Hour’, an apt nod to the singer and the title which is what can also be heard on the chorus of the song.