BTS' J-Hope debuts MIC Drop step for Crush's Rush Hour music video in 3rd teaser
Crush will release his fourth mini-album ‘With Her’ on September 22.
Collaboration of a lifetime is in the works as soloist Crush joins forces with BTS member and the group’s first official solo debut- J-Hope, for a new track. As previously announced, the two will release a digital single named ‘Rush Hour’ which will also act as their first time working together as well as mark a momentous production for his upcoming fourth mini-album ‘With Her’.
In the newly released teaser for the song, one can witness the two grooving to the funk beat of their collaborative track as they dance in front of a coffee house called ‘Crush Hour’, an apt nod to the singer and the title which is what can also be heard on the chorus of the song.
Keen eyed fans noted that a signature step from another song by the iconic septet seemed to have found its way to Crush. J-Hope can be seen performing a move from BTS’ ‘MIC Drop’, their 2017 release. Dubbed as the ‘Did you see my bag’ step, fans went gaga over the inclusion. Crush can also be seen following along and if the original dance move is anything to go by, ‘Rush Hour’ is in for a massive success.
Earlier, Crush had teased his upcoming talk show and right on the pilot episode, the BTS member featured as a guest. A hint of their collaboration and their long running friendship become the talks of their ride as the days leading up to the release.
Meanwhile, Crush’s ‘Rush Hour’, featuring and starring J-Hope of BTS is set to release on September 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).
