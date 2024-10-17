BTS' J-Hope discharged after completing mandatory military service, greeted by Jin with open arms; SEE

BTS' J-Hope became the second member to be discharged from the military after completing his mandatory service. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC had announced his return earlier this week. Fellow member Jin who was discharged this year in June, came to receive J-Hope. Fans eagerly anticipate and wait for what is in store for this artist next. ,

On October 17, BTS' J-Hope was discharged from the military. The idol had enlisted on April 18, 2023. After finishing his mandatory military service for 18 months, the rapper was finally discharged. He was received by eldest member Jin who greeted him with a warm hug. When Jin was discharged from his service in June, BTS members reunited to receive him, including J-Hope.

In an earlier announcement by his agency BIGHIT MUSIC, they strictly shared that discharge day is a day shared by many service members, and hence no special events are planned on the day of J-Hope’s discharge. This is to prevent any issues arising from overcrowding. They also advised fans to refrain from visiting the site and instead convey warm regards and encouragement in their hearts.

BTS' Jin was the first member to be discharged from his military service. The idol completed his service earlier this June, after which he also participated in the 11-year anniversary of BTS and interacted with fans.

Since his discharge, Jin has been constantly in touch with the fans and has been taking part in various variety shows. Additionally, he also released an extended version of his 2021 track Super Tuna along with a new music video. Jin is preparing for his solo album which is schedules to release this November.

This leads many fans to anticipate what would be J-Hope's next steps with regard to music and personal projects.

RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. All the members are to be discharged by 2025.

