BTS’ J-Hope drops first set of fiery concept photos for upcoming title track ‘Arson’ from ‘Jack In The Box’

The first set of concept photos for J-Hope’s upcoming track ‘Arson’ from ‘Jack In The Box’ is officially here! The last track in ‘Jack In The Box’, ‘Arson’ is one of the two title tracks from the upcoming release, alongside ‘MORE’, which was previously released on July 1.

BIGHIT MUSIC first released a teaser photo for ‘Jack In The Box’ at 7:30 pm IST on July 10, announcing alongside that the first round of concept photos for ‘Arson’ would be dropping an hour later, at 8:30 pm IST. While the teaser photo shows J-Hope in burned clothes, the concept photos show the BTS member in all-white clothing, as he poses in front of a burning car.

J-Hope also uploaded the photos to his Instagram account, while also sharing some additional images! For the teaser photo, J-Hope also shared a close-up shot, which saw him looking directly at the camera, along with the caption “I burned it all”.

Upon the release of the concept photos, J-Hope also shared those on Instagram, alongside some artistic, behind-the-scenes shots that showed close-ups of the car used in the concept photos.

‘Arson’ is meant to deliver the key message that J-Hope wants to share through ‘Jack In The Box’, and contains his anguish felt in the moment of choice.

On July 7 IST, the tracklist for ‘Jack In The Box’ was released, revealing that the upcoming album will contain a total of 10 songs: ‘Intro’, ‘Pandora’s Box’, ‘MORE’, ‘STOP’, ‘ = (Equal Sign)’, ‘Music Box : Reflection’, ‘What If…’, ‘Safety Zone’, and ‘Arson’. Out of these tracks, ‘MORE’ and ‘Arson’ are set to be double title tracks.

J-Hope’s solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ drops on July 15 at 9:30 am IST. Stay tuned for more updates!

