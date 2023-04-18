BTS’ J-Hope enlists quietly in the military; Jin reportedly joins RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook for send-off

BTS’ J-Hope officially enlisted in the South Korean military on April 18, 2023. He became the second BTS member to enlist for fulfilling his mandatory military service after member Jin’s enlistment in December of 2022.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, bid farewell to his fans brightly with his last Weverse live. During the stream, he expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and promised to return in good health. The live stream ended with him waving goodbye. He uploaded a small note on his Instagram which stated “I'll be back in good health!!” along with his photo in a buzz cut. It was confirmed by J-Hope during the live broadcast that he will be discharged on October 17, 2024.

BTS members with J-Hope

Korean media outlets reported that Jin joined the other BTS members as they went into the military training site. The oldest member who is currently serving his own mandatory military duty, was reportedly on vacation and hence was able to join RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

J-Hope’s military enlistment

Contrary to his playful personality, J-Hope entered the military training centre quietly, without any fanfare. It has been reported that J-Hope will be enlisting on April 18 at the 23rd unit, 5th class of Army Division A Recruit Training Centre in Gangwon-do. It is expected that J-Hope will be sent to his base unit at the end of next month after finishing 5 weeks of basic military training here.

To bid him adieu youngest member Jungkook rearranged his schedule and came early from the US, while other members have been constantly by his side. Jin was also regularly in touch with him, giving him some lessons about how life in the military will be, as revealed by J-Hope in his live broadcast.

Fan reaction for J-Hope’s enlistment

Fans have been flooding social media with messages of love and support for J-Hope. The hashtag #WeLoveYouJHope has been trending on Twitter worldwide, with fans sharing their favourite J-Hope moments and expressing their sadness at his temporary absence. As fans continue to support and miss J-Hope during his military service, they can look forward to members' future music.

