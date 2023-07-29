BTS’ J-Hope, EVERGLOW, SOMI, THE BOYZ and others: August 2023 K-pop comebacks and debut schedule
In the new month of August in 2023, we have some exciting K-pop comebacks and debuts to look forward to like BTS’ J-Hope’s physical album release, EVERGLOW and more!
In August, there are some surprising comebacks and awaited debuts that have fans waiting! From BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album being re-released with a new edition to EVERGLOW and SOMI’s comeback after almost 2 years, we are ready to see them on-screen again! So take a look at the schedule and mark your calendars!
BTS’ J-Hope’s activities:
As per Spotify, on July 24th, J-Hope's independent melody 'Trivia: Just Dance' surpassed 100 million streams. J-Hope wrote and composed the song Just Dance, which can be found on BTS' album "LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, which was released in 2018. As a melody of the cutting edge house genre, it looks at the new sensations of the start of love to move. Consequently, Just Dance, Chicken Noodle Soup, Daydream and Outro: Ego are among J-Hope's solo songs that have received more than 100 million streams on Spotify. There are a total of eight songs on Intro: Boy Meets Evil, including More, Arson, and On the Street. As of July 25th, J-Hope's Spotify followers totaled over 15.43 million, placing him fourth out of all K-pop artists behind BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE.
EVERGLOW’s activities:
EVERGLOW raised expectations by anticipating bright promotions ahead of their comeback following 1 year and 8 months. On August 14, a music video teaser for the title song, a highlight medley, and a visual clip for the album were all prepared as part of various promotions. A comeback showcase is scheduled for August 18, which coincides with the album's release, raising fans' expectations.
Here are the K-pop comebacks for August:
August 1
XEED
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘BLUE’
August 2
Xikers
Title Track: Home Boy; DO or DIE
Album: 2nd Mini Album HOUSE OF TRICKY : HOW TO PLAY
The Wind
Title track: WE GO MV Release
Album: 1st Single Album ‘Ready : 여름방학’
KWON EUNBI
Album: 1st Single Album ‘The Flash’
August 3
MAMAMOO+
Title Track: 댕댕 (dangdang)
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘TWO RABBITS’
NINE.i
Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘NEW MIND’
BB GIRLS (Ex-Brave Girls)
BXB
Album: The 1st Single Album ‘Chapter 1. Our Youth’
ABLUE
Album: 2nd Single Album ‘𝙵𝙰𝙺𝙴 𝙻𝙾𝚅𝙴’
August 4
LIMELIGHT
Title Track: MADELEINE
Album: 1ST SINGLE ‘MADELEINE’
August 7
THE BOYZ
Album: 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt.1 Christmas In August
SOMI
Digital Album Release
Album: EP ALBUM [GAME PLAN]
U-KNOW (TVXQ)
Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘Reality Show’
August 9
JO YURI
Title Track: TAXI
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘LOVE ALL’
n.SSign
Title Track MV & Album Release
Album: DEBUT ALBUM ‘BIRTH OF COSMO’
August 10
ARTBEAT v
Album: SINGLE ALBUM : DUBI DUBI
Kwon Jin Ah
Album: Digital Single ‘Love Me Love Me’
August 11
TAN
Album: 3rd Mini Album TAN MADE [?]
August 14
SOMI
Physical Album Release
GAME PLAN
August 16
STAYC
Album: The 3rd Mini Album TEENFRESH
August 17
LUCY
Album: 4th EP ‘열’
LOVElution (tripleS)
August 18
JIHYO (TWICE)
Title Track: Killin’ Me Good
Album: The 1st Mini Album ZONE
EVERGLOW
Album: 4th Single Album ALL MY GIRLS
J-Hope (BTS)
Title Track: Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)
August 23
YERIN
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Ready, Set, LOVE’
TBA
AKMU
CRAXY
