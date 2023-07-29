BTS’ J-Hope, EVERGLOW, SOMI, THE BOYZ and others: August 2023 K-pop comebacks and debut schedule

In the new month of August in 2023, we have some exciting K-pop comebacks and debuts to look forward to like BTS’ J-Hope’s physical album release, EVERGLOW and more!

Written by Anoushka Mathew Published on Jul 29, 2023   |  05:57 PM IST  |  9.4K
J-Hope, EVERGLOW’s Sihyeon, THE BOYZ’s Sangyeon; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, Stone Music Entertainment, IST Entertainment
Key Highlight

  • August's 2023 K-Pop comeback and debut schedule is here
  • BTS' J-Hope, EVERGLOW, SOMI, THE BOYZ and others are releasing new music this month!

In August, there are some surprising comebacks and awaited debuts that have fans waiting! From BTSJ-Hope’s solo album being re-released with a new edition to EVERGLOW and SOMI’s comeback after almost 2 years, we are ready to see them on-screen again! So take a look at the schedule and mark your calendars!  

BTS’ J-Hope’s activities: 

As per Spotify, on July 24th, J-Hope's independent melody 'Trivia: Just Dance' surpassed 100 million streams. J-Hope wrote and composed the song Just Dance, which can be found on BTS' album "LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, which was released in 2018. As a melody of the cutting edge house genre, it looks at the new sensations of the start of love to move. Consequently, Just Dance, Chicken Noodle Soup, Daydream and Outro: Ego are among J-Hope's solo songs that have received more than 100 million streams on Spotify. There are a total of eight songs on Intro: Boy Meets Evil, including More, Arson, and On the Street. As of July 25th, J-Hope's Spotify followers totaled over 15.43 million, placing him fourth out of all K-pop artists behind BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE. 

EVERGLOW’s activities: 

EVERGLOW raised expectations by anticipating bright promotions ahead of their comeback following 1 year and 8 months. On August 14, a music video teaser for the title song, a highlight medley, and a visual clip for the album were all prepared as part of various promotions. A comeback showcase is scheduled for August 18, which coincides with the album's release, raising fans' expectations. 

Here are the K-pop comebacks for August: 

August 1

XEED

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘BLUE’

August 2

Xikers

Title Track: Home Boy; DO or DIE

Album: 2nd Mini Album HOUSE OF TRICKY : HOW TO PLAY

The Wind

Title track: WE GO MV Release

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Ready : 여름방학’

KWON EUNBI

Album: 1st Single Album ‘The Flash’ 

August 3 

MAMAMOO+ 

Title Track: 댕댕 (dangdang)

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘TWO RABBITS’ 

NINE.i

Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘NEW MIND’

BB GIRLS (Ex-Brave Girls)  

BXB

Album: The 1st Single Album ‘Chapter 1. Our Youth’ 

ABLUE

Album: 2nd Single Album ‘𝙵𝙰𝙺𝙴 𝙻𝙾𝚅𝙴’ 

August 4 

LIMELIGHT

Title Track: MADELEINE

Album: 1ST SINGLE ‘MADELEINE’

August 7

THE BOYZ

Album: 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt.1 Christmas In August 

SOMI

Digital Album Release

Album: EP ALBUM [GAME PLAN] 

U-KNOW (TVXQ)

Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘Reality Show’ 

August 9 

JO YURI

Title Track: TAXI

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘LOVE ALL’ 

n.SSign

Title Track MV & Album Release

Album: DEBUT ALBUM ‘BIRTH OF COSMO’

August 10 

ARTBEAT v

Album: SINGLE ALBUM : DUBI DUBI 

Kwon Jin Ah

Album: Digital Single ‘Love Me Love Me’ 

August 11 

TAN

Album: 3rd Mini Album TAN MADE [?]

August 14 

SOMI 

Physical Album Release 

GAME PLAN 

August 16 

STAYC

Album: The 3rd Mini Album TEENFRESH 

August 17 

LUCY

Album: 4th EP ‘열’ 

LOVElution (tripleS) 

August 18 

JIHYO (TWICE)

Title Track: Killin’ Me Good

Album: The 1st Mini Album ZONE 

EVERGLOW

Album: 4th Single Album ALL MY GIRLS 

J-Hope (BTS)

Title Track: Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) 

August 23 

YERIN

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Ready, Set, LOVE’ 

TBA 

AKMU 

CRAXY

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, Stone Music Entertainment, IST Entertainment

