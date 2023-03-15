BTS’ J-Hope expresses love and gratitude towards ARMYs, J.Cole and more in a heartwarming Instagram post

On March 15, BTS’ J-Hope took to Instagram to explain what music means to him and he also showed videos and pictures from the time he created on the street as well as recreate various aspects of the MV to J.Cole’s previous MVs. The message itself had many ARMYs emotional as it feels like a goodbye message before he goes for his military service.

“It seems that J-Hope is a person who is made up of a series of small things. He always made us together step by step. The music is like that for me. It follows through me naturally, anytime, anywhere. Because I studied and created it. Eventually, two flintstones catch fire. It's a difficult part for me, It feels even warmer as I work towards it. I think I've been thinking about this process lately. It's still like a dream! The belief that sincerity will work anywhere is also becoming stronger. That was fun! And I was happy! Because I'm satisfied with the light in me, not with the victory, not with the truth, not with the success. Thank you for listening to this meaningful song. I love you.”

On March 15th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency, announced that J-Hope was on the Billboard main single chart. According to the latest chart (as of March 18) released by Billboard, an American music media, on the previous day (14th local time), J-Hope's solo single 'on the street (with J. Cole)' released on the 3rd ))' ranked 60th on the main single chart 'Hot 100'. This marks J-Hope's fourth 'Hot 100' chart entry for her solo work, while also achieving her highest position ever. In addition, 'On the Street' ranked 2nd in the 'Digital Song Sales' ranking, and 16th in each of the 'Global 200' and 'Global (excluding the US)'. Not only that, J-Hope set a new record by reaching number 37 on the 'Top 100' chart with 'On the Street' on her latest UK Official Charts (counting period March 10-16).

