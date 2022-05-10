BTS’ J-Hope extends support to TXT for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’; Member Taehyun responds

BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER have become K-pop representatives all over the world. Them being the brainchild of the same company also adds another interesting factor to their relationship. BTS has previously welcomed their hoobaes (juniors) with warm hearts and words of encouragement while the 5 member group has left no chance to acknowledge the influential artistry of their sunbaes (seniors).

On every occasion possible, the two have appreciated and uplifted the other’s presence and the same has continued this time around. TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their fourth mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ on May 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album is lead with title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, a hip hop rock number that displays yet another side of the boy group to the world.

Along with the world’s appreciation for the title track, it was BTS’ J-Hope who sent in his own support. By sharing the song on his Instagram story, he wrote, “Cheer up, my younger brothers!” and tagged the group. Taehyun was asked about the same by a MOA on fan community platform Weverse where he expressed his own gratitude by calling J-Hope the best and very warm as they spoke through text messages.

‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ continues to be a hit worldwide as it achieved No.1 on iTunes charts in 19 regions while the album, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ has hit No.1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 43 regions.

