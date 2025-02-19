BTS’ J-Hope gets asked out by Jin on a date, ARMYs call him ‘Sugar daddy Seokjin’

BTS’ J-Hope celebrated his birthday on February 18, 2025. The Daydream singer marked his birthday the way he always does—conducting a Weverse Live, blowing out candles, and interacting with ARMYs. But it is impossible for him not to interact with his members.

J-Hope dropped a video on his Instagram, where he was seen entering a room and being presented with a birthday cake. But the best part? His bandmate Jin (Kim Seokjin) appeared, and without a doubt, it was a surprise! Jin arrived with a flower basket to wish him a happy birthday. Sharing the short video, J-Hope wrote, “Happy Hobi Day” with cake and burning heart emojis, using Kendrick Lamar's Loyalty track in the background.

Between the Weverse celebration and Jin giving J-Hope a flower bouquet, fans couldn’t help but love how playful Jin was. On February 18, Jin wished J-Hope a happy birthday and even offered to buy him a meal. Jin playfully mentioned that it was his favorite meal. Jin wrote on Weverse, 'Happy Birthday, Hoba! It’s your birthday, have you eaten? If you didn’t eat, I’ll buy you the raw fish you like (actually, it’s what I like).’ (English translation).

J-Hope's Instagram Post:

The funny banter between the bandmates is always entertaining, and no doubt, they continue to keep the tradition alive. As soon as Jin shares the post, fans are quick to dub him Sugar Daddy Seokjin for offering J-Hope a meal on his birthday. Fans are delighted by the perfect combination of care and fun, calling it an ideal birthday celebration.

Check out these funny post's on social media:

So far, neither of them has shared any images of the birthday meal treat that Jin promises to give the birthday boy, J-Hope. ARMYs will have to wait for that one! BTS’ J-Hope is all set to embark on his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE this month. The tour kicks off with three performances at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2. This marks his first stage appearance following military discharge.