BTS’ J-Hope gets promoted to Sergeant for outstanding military service; report

J-Hope of BTS is currently serving in the military as an active soldier as per the South Korean rule of compulsory enlistment for all able males. The BTS member recently dropped new music alongside a docu-series titled HOPE ON THE STREET in March.

As a soldier, J-Hope is touching new heights, as through many sources it has been reported on May 1, 2024, that the Arson singer has been successfully promoted to become a Sergeant.

On May 1, 2024, it was reported through various sources and Camp Soldier Star Application App that J-Hope of BTS had received an early promotion from Corporal to Sergeant in the military.

J-Hope was supposed to receive his promotion in July this year; however, due to outstanding military skills and service, the BTS rapper secured it sooner.

Fans were quick to notice this and share their joy over the special occasion. They showered the MORE singer with congratulatory messages and best wishes on social media, along with heartwarming wishes.

It is to be noted that J-Hope enlisted in the military as an active soldier on April 18, 2023, at the Army A Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon Province. The Arson singer was promoted to Corporal and trained juniors at the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju following his military training.

J-Hope is expected to complete his military service and return in October 2024. The fans are eagerly awaiting the rapper’s return and his future activities.

J-Hope’s recent activities

J-Hope born Jung Hoseok debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013. J-Hope prior to becoming an idol, used to be a member of an underground dance group called Neuron. The rapper named the title track of his latest album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, on the same.

J-Hope is regarded as one of the best dancers in the K-pop scene at the moment. He has been known to choreograph and monitor BTS performances for a long time.

Like other BTS members, J-Hope also prepared content for fans for the time he was enlisting and surprised them with HOPE ON THE STREET. HOPE ON THE STREET was a six-part docuseries that premiered and streamed on Prime Videos and TVING from March 28. Along with it, the rapper also dropped his album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 on March 29, 2024.

