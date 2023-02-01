BTS’ J-Hope gives a thundering glimpse at upcoming photo folio as fans swoon over his long purple hair

J-Hope is no ordinary man as he successfully manages to be a ‘chameleon’, altering himself to fit every situation to the best of his ability and pulling off unique things, others may only dream of. His ideas always have an edge to them as he is known to take them over by an inch with something different each time, and this project is no different. After being announced as the next member whose individual photo folio will be released, fans have been excited to see what new style he brings to the table. Me, Myself and j-hope

Ahead of his birthday on February 18, the star’s photo book which is set to release soon and earned a shocking response from the other BTS members is finally seeing the light of the day. On February 1 at midnight KST, the first concept image from his Special 8 Photo-Folio was released giving a glimpse at the concept. It showed the image of an eventful sky with lightning across it and dark clouds surrounding it.

All New Hope concept film The first preview photos introduced the content with four very distinct concepts taking over. A concept film that followed finally gave way to the flabbergasting imagery expected to be released with this project. He carries a pensive but striking expression throughout, dressed in plain whites with long purple hair in one, and an all-black fit with a statement hat in the other. Fire takes over in a subsequent concept clip and it just wows us how much effort he has put into creating this.