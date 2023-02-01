BTS’ J-Hope gives a thundering glimpse at upcoming photo folio as fans swoon over his long purple hair
BTS member J-Hope has shared the first preview photos from his ‘All New Hope’ photo book and they are everything the ARMY ever dreamed of.
J-Hope is no ordinary man as he successfully manages to be a ‘chameleon’, altering himself to fit every situation to the best of his ability and pulling off unique things, others may only dream of. His ideas always have an edge to them as he is known to take them over by an inch with something different each time, and this project is no different. After being announced as the next member whose individual photo folio will be released, fans have been excited to see what new style he brings to the table.
Me, Myself and j-hope
Ahead of his birthday on February 18, the star’s photo book which is set to release soon and earned a shocking response from the other BTS members is finally seeing the light of the day. On February 1 at midnight KST, the first concept image from his Special 8 Photo-Folio was released giving a glimpse at the concept. It showed the image of an eventful sky with lightning across it and dark clouds surrounding it.
All New Hope concept film
The first preview photos introduced the content with four very distinct concepts taking over. A concept film that followed finally gave way to the flabbergasting imagery expected to be released with this project. He carries a pensive but striking expression throughout, dressed in plain whites with long purple hair in one, and an all-black fit with a statement hat in the other. Fire takes over in a subsequent concept clip and it just wows us how much effort he has put into creating this.
While none of the BTS members have gone simple with their photo books so far, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope is making a very strong case for himself with earth-shattering visuals and unique conceptualising which stemmed from his ideas as previously revealed. J-Hope recently made his way back from the 2023 Paris Fashion Week after being invited as a special guest for the Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermès runway events. He is being nicknamed as the MVP of this year’s fashion week and we can clearly see why.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
After completing her engineering, Ayushi followed her passion for journalism and has been a professional writer for o...Read more