BTS' J-Hope gives glimpse of military life after enlistment; Poses in army uniform with encouraging message

BTS' J-Hope has shared new photos on Instagram, where the singer is seen in his military uniform striking poses for the camera. The snapshots capture him elegantly posing with his phone and bag, set against the backdrop of a dimly lit corridor.

J-hope shares encouraging message with ARMY

J-Hope from BTS has shared a collection of seven pictures on his Instagram account. The initial snapshot is a selfie, followed by five images where he confidently poses for the camera, with someone else clicking the photographs. The final picture showcases his bag, featuring an adorable military man keychain. Notably, the last image featuring his bag displays a badge that translates to Assistant, Republic of Korea Army (ROKA). Accompanying these visuals, J-Hope added the caption “I'll be hwaiting once again!!!” along with a salute emoji and a purple heart. In Korean, hwaiting signifies working hard, indicating his determination during his military service. The purple heart holds significance as a symbol of love and trust for BTS, introduced by BTS' V in 2016 as I purple you.

Check out the official Instagram post here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 3 highlights from BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘on the street’ featuring American rapper J. Cole; Watch now