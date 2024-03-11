BTS' J-Hope grooves in Hip-Hop, Popping, and House styles for HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries; Watch

BTS' J-Hope offers a tantalizing preview of his dance mastery in Hip-Hop, Popping, and House styles, building anticipation for the upcoming HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries. Scheduled for release on March 28-29, fans eagerly await the captivating blend of J-Hope's dance journey and musical endeavors.

BTS' J-Hope is set to captivate fans with his upcoming docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, a six-episode exploration of his passion for dance. BIGHIT Music unveiled three clips on March 11, offering a glimpse of J-Hope's dance prowess in Hip-Hop, Popping, and House styles. Previously, the main poster, released on March 6, showcases J-Hope mid-dance, accompanied by a reflective statement on his street dance roots.

Earlier, the teaser trailer, unveiled on February 29, hinted at J-Hope's return to his roots as a street dancer. The docuseries will delve into J-Hope's dance journey as he connects with street dancers across cities like Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju.

Scheduled to premiere on March 28 at midnight KST, subsequent episodes of HOPE ON THE STREET will be released weekly on Thursdays and Fridays. The series aligns with the release of J-Hope's special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, slated for March 29 at 1 p.m. KST.

As anticipation builds for the docuseries, fans eagerly await an intimate look into J-Hope's dance evolution and the profound impact of street dance on his identity. HOPE ON THE STREET promises to be a visual treat, allowing viewers to witness J-Hope's artistic journey unfold across diverse global dance scenes.

More details about J-Hope's album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1

J-Hope's highly anticipated album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, unveils a thrilling musical odyssey in the recently revealed highlight medley by HYBE Labels. The six-track album includes the solo version of the title track On The Street, featuring a special collaboration with BTS' Jungkook on I Wonder... An unexpected twist awaits in Lock/Unlock, a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers. I Don't Know features a partnership with LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin, while the dance mix of What If... showcases J-Hope's collaboration with South Korean hip-hop artist Jinbo the SuperFreak. The album concludes with the powerful collaboration NEURON featuring Gaeko and Yoonmirae.

With its diverse sounds and exciting collaborations, the album promises a musical journey that will captivate fans worldwide. The release aligns seamlessly with the HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries, scheduled for March 28, and the album drop on March 29, creating a dynamic and immersive experience for J-Hope enthusiasts.

