BTS’ J-Hope heads to Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano

This BTS member seems to be making the most of his visit to Las Vegas! Home to the concert residency of icon Lady Gaga who is hosting the ‘Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano’ show at Dolby Live at the Park Theater, Park MGM in Las Vegas, J-Hope has taken his fancy self to the audience.

Sharing the update with his over 33 million fan following on Instagram, J-Hope revealed that he was in one of the premium seating sections of her show. Having previously expressed his marvel at fellow member V’s much-talked about meet-up with the ‘Monster’ singer, the BTS ARMY looked forward to the day J-Hope would himself cross paths with another fashion connoisseur.

He indulged in more happy moments from the night by sharing a lovely selfie as he cheered to her singing along with snaps of some goodies.

BTS is currently in Las Vegas for four nights of their sold out shows at the Allegiant Stadium where they will host the 2nd weekend of ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ tomorrow. The septet also attended the 64th Grammy Awards at the same venue a few days ago where they presented another hard-hitting performance of nominated track ‘Butter’, missing the trophy for a second consecutive year.

Following their appearance, member V met Lady Gaga in a charming moment when they were seen hugging and exchanging happy smiles.

