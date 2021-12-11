Is BTS' J-Hope hinting at releasing new solo music in 2022? Find out

ARMYs, brace yourselves, BTS' J-Hope might be releasing new music in 2022. Yes, you read it right. In the 2022 Season’s Greetings, J-Hope chose three key phrases, to sum up his plans for the new year and his first goal on the list especially caught ARMY’s attention! He wrote - J-Hope's new music, Grammy and Soon 30 years old.

Not just that, he also shared that he wants to 'gift ARMYs with good music he worked on himself.' He also subtly hinted at his highly-anticipated next mixtape, unofficially codenamed by fans as 'Hope World 2'! ARMYs are aware of J-Hope magnetic talent and contribution to BTS' discography. J-Hope worked on the popular b side track 'Dis-ease' which was part of BTS' album 'BE'. He had released 'Hope World' his debut solo mixtape in 2018 and it received a tremendous response from fans across the world.

In a previous interview, J-Hope revealed in the past he has written many bright and happy songs, but now he wants to write some intense and mature songs. During the first global lockdown, he revealed he had much more time to create music and as a result, created an abundance of songs. While some songs might eventually end up in the group's discography, the other songs are candidates that might end up on his mixtape. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

