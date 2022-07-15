BTS’ J-Hope invites ARMYs to check out what’s in ‘Jack In The Box’; Performs Arson, MORE & other songs

BTS member J-Hope has released his first official solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ and the world has never been more ready to witness his amazing self. He has become the first BTS member to release a solo record with the determination to unleash his class artistry and 10 track collection is one to look out for.

The 28-year-old was looking to uncover his new side to the world, a part of him hidden under the mould of being bright so far but prepared for a sail all along. He has detailed his many sides in the new album, after the grand release of which he met the fans through a special broadcast scheduled on VLive.

An easy mixture of his bubbly self and an artist who has just bared his real emotions to the world, J-Hope spoke about his thoughts behind the production and took the BTS ARMY through the many little details of his release. With an interesting concept, he was first seated inside a box, a nod to his album, where he talked about the behind-the-scenes and the creation process. After moving outside, he played all the songs one by one and sang along to them while discussing their meaning and production. Music video for title track 'Arson' was played as a transition between the two sections. He interestingly associated each track with an item and spoke to the fans candidly.

The star hosted an album pre-release listening party a day before where he invited a sparkling guest list that involved the seldom publicly seen BIGBANG’s Taeyang, along with SUNMI, Jessi, Heize, HyunA, Zico, Loco, a horde of top class Korean dancers, and of course his BTS homies.

