BTS’ J-Hope is the ‘Jack In The Box’ in new photos for upcoming solo album

On June 27, BTS’ J-Hope dropped a couple of pictures along with the release date for ‘Jack In The Box’ which is July 15! The caption reads “2022 07/15 Open a Box”. Dressed in an all white suit with black embellishments on the shirt as well as black shoes and knitted hat in the shape of bunny ears or similar to ‘Jack in the Box’.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the info on June 26 by saying that J-Hope will release his solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). BIGHIT MUSIC also said, "As implied in the title, it is a solo album that contains J-Hope's aspiration to break the existing frame and show a step-up image.”

This is the first time J-Hope has officially released a solo album. Previously, J-Hope released the mixtape (non-regular album) 'Hope World' in March 2018 and climbed to 38th place on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200', successfully entering the chart for two weeks. The following year, he released 'Chicken Noodle Soup' in collaboration with American singer and actor Becky G, and climbed to number 81 on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'.

In other news, On June 26, a musician shared a photo on Instagram showing a group photo taken after attending a dinner party hosted by a brand. In the photo, BTS's J-Hope and G-Dragon attract attention. G-Dragon is sitting and posing with his back to the camera.

Sculptor Tom Sachs shared another group photo on his social media. In the photo, there are many famous celebrities such as Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, G-Dragon, Lee Chung Ah, Seolhyun, Jung Yu Mi, and Ryu Jun Yeol.

