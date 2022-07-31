BTS’ J-Hope: Jamming with Jimin, Lizzo & Big Sean shout-outs, J. Cole meet-up & more

Ahead of J-Hope’s upcoming headlining performance at Lollapalooza, excitement has been immensely high for the BTS member’s first solo performance at a major US music festival. A testament to the anticipation, a BTS fan present at the event which is currently underway revealed that they spoke with a Lollapalooza organiser. The fan wrote, “Just talked to one of the Lollapalooza organizers. In 31 years, not one artist has ever sold as many tickets as j-hope, and Sunday is notoriously the lowest attendance.”

Meanwhile, J-Hope has been out and about while in Chicago, and also dropped by the music festival’s location. During a backstage interview, J-Hope sang a bit of Lizzo’s song ‘About D*mn Time’, calling it his favourite song and saying “Lizzo! I’m here!” The American singer also saw the clip and wrote “My Hope!!!! I’m so proud of him!!!!”

J-Hope also took to his Instagram stories to give a shout-out to his fellow BTS member Jimin, who flew to Chicago as a sweet gesture of support. Tagging Jimin, J-Hope wrote “Love ma bro”.

The two also starred in a short clip, shared through J-Hope’s Instagram story, as they jammed together to rapper Big Sean’s performance. Shortly after, Big Sean reshared the story, writing, “Big HOPE! BTS 4 Life”.

Further, J-Hope and Jimin also met rapper and producer J. Cole! J-Hope shared photos of their meet-up with J. Cole via Instagram, writing “hope world meets cole world”. This, in particular, came as an emotional moment for many of BTS’ fans, who reminisced about when the group sampled the rapper’s song ‘Born Sinner’ all the way back in 2013 for their song ‘Born Singer’. In fact, J-Hope has also mentioned J. Cole in the lyrics for BTS’ 2014 song ‘Hip Hop Lover’, through the lyrics “Hope, Hope World, before I built my own world, there was Cole world”.

Truly a full circle moment!

