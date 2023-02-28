BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin, EXO’s Kai, GOT7’s BamBam, TWICE, Eric Nam and more: March 2023 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

Here’s March’s K-Pop Comebacks schedule for 2023. Read ahead to know more.

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Feb 28, 2023   |  09:15 AM IST  |  5.7K
In the 3rd month of 2023, there are many comebacks scheduled- solo and group. First, BTSJ-Hope and Jimin are preparing for solo comebacks which has ARMYs excited to see them on-screen again. EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Onew are making a comeback while (G)I-DLE’s Minnie will be collaborating on a new single with Anne Marie. CRAVITY, OnlyOneOf, Cherry Bullet, PIXY, TAN and more are going to be releasing new songs, leaving all the fans ready to add new songs to the playlist. 

Seeing so many amazing K-Pop groups and soloists coming back with interesting songs that’ll be added to our playlists.

Kai teaser; Picture Courtesy: SM Entertainment

Here is the full list of comebacks in March 2023 :- 

March 1: 

Hidden Day 

Track: I Miss You

March 2: 

OnlyOneOf 

Title Track: ‘seOul drift’

Album: seOul cOllectiOn

Kwon Jin Ah

Album: EP ‘The Flag’

March 3: 

BTS’ J-Hope 

Title Track: ‘on the street’

Eric Nam 

Album: There and Back Again (Reimagined) with docskim

March 6: 

CRAVITY 

Title Track: ‘Groovy’

Album: 5th Mini Album MASTER : PIECE

SHINee’s Onew

Album: The 1st Album ‘Circle’ 

March 7: 

Cherry Bullet

Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘Cherry Dash’ 

YUJU 

Title Track: ‘Without U’

Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘O’ 

March 8: 

LA POEM 

Title Track: ‘The Fire’

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘The Alchemist’

March 9: 

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Anne Marie

Title Track: ‘Expectations’ 

NICOLE (KARA)

Album: 2nd Digital Single Album 'Mysterious'

March 10: 

TWICE

Title Track: ‘SET ME FREE’

Album: 12TH MINI ALBUM ‘READY TO BE’

PIXY 

Title Track: ‘KARMA’

Album: 4th Mini Album ‘CHOSEN KARMA’

TAN

Album: 1st Anniversary special Album ESSEGE

March 13: 

EXO’s Kai 

Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘Rover’

March 17:

BTS’ Jimin

Pre-release: ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ 

Album: 1st Solo Album FACE

Jimin; Picture Courtesy: Jimin's Instagram

March 20: 

NMIXX

Album: 1st EP ‘expérgo’ 

March 23: 

KINGDOM 

Album: ‘History Of Kingdom: Part VI. Mujin’

March 24: 

BTS’ Jimin

Title Track: ‘Like Crazy’

Album: 1st Solo Album FACE

March 28: 

GOT7’s BamBam 

TBA: 

Billlie

fromis_9

Gaya-G (WSG Wannabe)

