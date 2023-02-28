BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin, EXO’s Kai, GOT7’s BamBam, TWICE, Eric Nam and more: March 2023 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule
Here’s March’s K-Pop Comebacks schedule for 2023. Read ahead to know more.
In the 3rd month of 2023, there are many comebacks scheduled- solo and group. First, BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin are preparing for solo comebacks which has ARMYs excited to see them on-screen again. EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Onew are making a comeback while (G)I-DLE’s Minnie will be collaborating on a new single with Anne Marie. CRAVITY, OnlyOneOf, Cherry Bullet, PIXY, TAN and more are going to be releasing new songs, leaving all the fans ready to add new songs to the playlist.
Seeing so many amazing K-Pop groups and soloists coming back with interesting songs that’ll be added to our playlists.
Here is the full list of comebacks in March 2023 :-
March 1:
Hidden Day
Track: I Miss You
March 2:
OnlyOneOf
Title Track: ‘seOul drift’
Album: seOul cOllectiOn
Kwon Jin Ah
Album: EP ‘The Flag’
March 3:
BTS’ J-Hope
Title Track: ‘on the street’
Eric Nam
Album: There and Back Again (Reimagined) with docskim
March 6:
CRAVITY
Title Track: ‘Groovy’
Album: 5th Mini Album MASTER : PIECE
SHINee’s Onew
Album: The 1st Album ‘Circle’
March 7:
Cherry Bullet
Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘Cherry Dash’
YUJU
Title Track: ‘Without U’
Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘O’
March 8:
LA POEM
Title Track: ‘The Fire’
Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘The Alchemist’
March 9:
(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Anne Marie
Title Track: ‘Expectations’
NICOLE (KARA)
Album: 2nd Digital Single Album 'Mysterious'
March 10:
TWICE
Title Track: ‘SET ME FREE’
Album: 12TH MINI ALBUM ‘READY TO BE’
PIXY
Title Track: ‘KARMA’
Album: 4th Mini Album ‘CHOSEN KARMA’
TAN
Album: 1st Anniversary special Album ESSEGE
March 13:
EXO’s Kai
Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘Rover’
March 17:
BTS’ Jimin
Pre-release: ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’
Album: 1st Solo Album FACE
March 20:
NMIXX
Album: 1st EP ‘expérgo’
March 23:
KINGDOM
Album: ‘History Of Kingdom: Part VI. Mujin’
March 24:
BTS’ Jimin
Title Track: ‘Like Crazy’
Album: 1st Solo Album FACE
March 28:
GOT7’s BamBam
TBA:
Billlie
fromis_9
Gaya-G (WSG Wannabe)
