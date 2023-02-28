BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin, EXO’s Kai, GOT7’s BamBam, TWICE, Eric Nam and more: March 2023 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

Here is the full list of comebacks in March 2023 :- March 1: Hidden Day Track: I Miss You March 2: OnlyOneOf Title Track: ‘seOul drift’ Album: seOul cOllectiOn Kwon Jin Ah Album: EP ‘The Flag’ March 3: BTS’ J-Hope Title Track: ‘on the street’ Eric Nam Album: There and Back Again (Reimagined) with docskim March 6: CRAVITY Title Track: ‘Groovy’ Album: 5th Mini Album MASTER : PIECE SHINee’s Onew Album: The 1st Album ‘Circle’ March 7: Cherry Bullet Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘Cherry Dash’ YUJU Title Track: ‘Without U’ Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘O’ March 8: LA POEM Title Track: ‘The Fire’ Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘The Alchemist’ March 9: (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Anne Marie Title Track: ‘Expectations’ NICOLE (KARA) Album: 2nd Digital Single Album 'Mysterious' March 10: TWICE Title Track: ‘SET ME FREE’ Album: 12TH MINI ALBUM ‘READY TO BE’ PIXY Title Track: ‘KARMA’ Album: 4th Mini Album ‘CHOSEN KARMA’ TAN Album: 1st Anniversary special Album ESSEGE March 13: EXO’s Kai Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘Rover’ March 17: BTS’ Jimin Pre-release: ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ Album: 1st Solo Album FACE