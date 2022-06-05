BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin & Jungkook pose in a sweet selfie with Chris Martin & H.E.R.

On June 5, H.E.R. unveiled an adorable selfie with BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and Chris Martin and we love the camaraderie! Previously, J-Hope had uploaded an Instagram story with fellow members Jimin & Jungkook having fun at the arcade with H.E.R and also enjoying dinner with the rest of the group as well as Chris Martin.

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known professionally as H.E.R., is an American R&B singer. After initial music appearances and singles under her real name, Wilson re-emerged in 2016 as H.E.R., releasing her debut EP ‘H.E.R’. Volume 1 under RCA, followed by four subsequent EPs. Her first compilation album ‘H.E.R’. (2017), consisting of tracks from her first two EPs plus six additional songs, was nominated for five Grammy Awards, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

Chris Martin is an English singer-songwriter and musician best known as the lead vocalist, pianist, guitarist and co-founder of rock band Coldplay. They found worldwide fame with the release of the song ‘Yellow’ in 2000 and received acclaim for albums such as ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head’ (2002), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008) and others. He won seven Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards as part of the band. They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide as of 2021, making them the most successful group of the 21st century.

BTS is known to have many international friends and it’s amazing to see how they manage to have fun whenever they go out, making many more friends along the way. It’s truly heartwarming to see!

