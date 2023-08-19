BTS' J-hope joins Jimin, Jin and SUGA by selling 1 million copies of Jack In The Box

J-hope’s Jack in the Box has released its physical album. Earlier the album was only available in a digital format for the fans to listen to, but on July 17, 2023 KST, BIGHIT announced the upcoming release of Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) physical album. In addition to the existing tracks in Jack In The Box, the HOPE Edition will add three live tracks performed at Lollapalooza and two instrumental tracks. The album has crossed a million sales and led J-hope to become the fourth member of BTS to sell one million copies of his album.

J-hope’s Jack in the Box

J-hope released Jack in the box on July 15, marking the first time a BTS member had released a solo album. The album quickly resonated with ARMY, becoming a fan favorite. It showcased a new facet of J-hope not previously seen in his earlier releases. More than a year later, the physical version of Jack in the Box was finally released on August 18, 2023. This had the BTS fandom eagerly anticipating the chance to finally own the physical copy.

The album was presented in the form of a CD and was appropriately renamed the HOPE Edition on August 18, 2023. Fan excitement reached its peak when the album achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing 1 million worldwide sales, as reported by Hanteo.

Hanteo serves as a Korean music chart system that compiles global sales data for specific projects. Adding to the delight of ARMY, J-hope's solo documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, was released in theaters worldwide as part of the K-pop group's 10th anniversary celebration.

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, all BTS members, excluding Jin and J-hope (who are currently fulfilling their military service), personally acknowledged the album's release and shared their thoughts. Bighit Entertainment, BTS' agency, further celebrated this sense of unity by providing individual videos of each member unboxing the album in front of the camera and celebrating J-hope’s work.

Other members of BTS in the one million club

BTS' SUGA has also achieved the remarkable milestone of the one million club. His solo album, "D-Day," achieved massive sales success in South Korea. Released on Friday, April 21, the album swiftly garnered overwhelming sales figures. Within its first complete day of being available, "D-Day" managed to surpass one million copies sold, as reported by the real-time physical album sales chart released by Hanteo.

BTS’ Jin is also part of this club as his album astronaut sold 1 million copies in under 16 days which is an impressive record. The astronaut was the second album released as a solo by a BTS member after J-hope’s Jack in the Box.

Jimin has also joined the esteemed ranks of the one million club. With his debut solo album "FACE," he achieved an impressive feat by selling 1.02 million physical copies worldwide on its very first day of availability, which was March 24. This remarkable accomplishment was reported by South Korea's real-time album sales website, Hanteo Chart.

Hitting the one-million mark is a substantial achievement in any music industry, but Jimin's achievement is especially noteworthy. He became the first-ever soloist from Korea to exceed a million sales within a 24-hour period. This feat also positions him as one of the top performers in terms of day-one album openings from the country.

