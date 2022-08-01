BTS’ J-Hope at Lollapalooza: History-making performance, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ with Becky G, ‘OG ARMY’ & more

On August 1 IST, BTS’ J-Hope made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major US festival, with his Lollapalooza 2022 performance. Fans worldwide got the chance to view J-Hope’s performance in real-time, through a live stream via the Weverse application. The excitement and anticipation in the air were conveyed through the screen as fans waited with bated breath for the BTS member to take the stage.

With J-Hope having recently released his solo album ‘Jack In The Box’, the songs from the album were some of the most awaited from the set. Knowing J-Hope to be the born performer and dedicated artist that he is, ARMYs [BTS’ fans] knew that the performance would exceed any and all expectations, and that is precisely what the BTS member delivered.

Prior to the performance, a notice via the Weverse application shared that the set would begin 10 minutes early, at 7:20 am IST. This effectively meant that the performance was now to last 70 minutes, till 8:30 am IST. Check out some of our favourite moments from J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance, below:

J-Hope

“I pour my heart and soul into my music! Even if we speak different languages, I hope you listen to my story.” Speaking from his heart, BTS’ J-Hope was as charismatic as ever, with his powerful stage presence a clear proof of how he was completely in his element while on stage.

Jack In The Box

‘Hobipalooza’ officially kicked off with J-Hope jumping out of a box, just like the name of his newly released solo album!

ARMY Shoutout

After performing a few songs, J-Hope had everyone screaming when he said “This is for the OG ARMY out there”, and promptly proceeded to perform his verse from ‘BTS Cypher Pt.1’, from 2013.

New Dynamite Choreography

Fans were in for a sweet surprise when J-Hope performed BTS’ ‘Dynamite (Tropical Remix)’, complete with new choreography!

Trivia: Just Dance

An iconic BTS concert moment was recreated, when, during J-Hope’s performance of ‘Trivia: Just Dance’ ARMYs chanted his name, just like they had done previously in a specific section of the song, during the septet’s tour.

Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G

With all the hints about this specific performance, everyone had been awaiting the first live performance of this iconic song. Becky G appeared on stage as a special guest for ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, and it was truly memorable!

ARMYs’ Fanchants

With ARMYs’ fanchants perfectly complementing J-Hope’s mesmerising performance, these 70 minutes made for a heartwarming memory.

Grand Finale

Before performing the last song from his setlist, J-Hope took out a few moments to speak with the crowd. The BTS member called it a meaningful moment, sharing that the course of this album [‘Jack In The Box’] which started from his desire and fierce aspirations, was coming to its grand finale, before he proceeded to perform ‘Future’.

Setlist

Performing either sections of songs or the tracks in their entirety, J-Hope’s setlist comprised a whopping total of 21 songs, each flowing smoothly from one to the next and telling a cohesive story.

Starting with Intro, J-Hope performed MORE, Pandora's Box, Base Line, BTS Cypher Pt.1, Hangsang, P.O.P, = (Equal Sign), STOP, Blue Side, Safety Zone, What If…, Arson, Music Box: Reflection, Dynamite (Tropical Remix), Daydream, Outro: Ego, Hope World, Trivia: Just Dance, Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G, and finally, Future.

Did you watch ‘Hobipalooza’? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jack In The Box Review: BTS’ J-Hope’s soul bearing attempt is soft in the feels but rough around the edges