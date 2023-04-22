BTS’ J-Hope makes a surprise appearance at close friend Becky G’s Coachella 2023 set? Find Out

On April 22, Becky G appeared for her set at the 2023 Coachella and mid-set, she revealed a cute video of BTS’ sunshine rapper, J-Hope. Dressed in a stylish yellow varsity jacket and cute hairstyle, J-Hope said, “I wish I could be with you to join this epic party with my girl Becky G, sending love from Korea.” Becky G also expresses her love for him and wishes him well while he begins his military service.

J-Hope and Becky G:

These two have been known to share a great relationship since their collaboration for J-Hope’s popular solo track Chicken Noodle Soup and they were always seen hyping each other up during award shows. Recently, during his Lollapalooza show, she made a surprise appearance and danced along to their song. The fans were extremely happy to see them together. Despite them having language barriers, they are known to always be each others’ support as artists!

J-Hope’s activities:

J-Hope will be enlisted at an Army Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon-do. It is the first BTS member to enlist in four months since the eldest member, Jin, in December of last year. Late the night before, J-Hope posted a post on Weverse, a fan community, with a photo of him cutting his hair short and saluting, "I love you. ARMYs (BTS fans) I'll be back." Previously, on April 1st, the agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced, "J-Hope plans to enlist as an active duty soldier in the Army to fulfill his military service obligations." On April 14th, J-Hope reassured the fans through Weverse Live, "Don't worry too much, I'll be back (to the military) well." He said, “A week ago, I had the feeling of ‘what should I do?’, but now I feel so good that I wonder, ‘Can I do this?’” and added, “Time really flies."

BTS’ activities:

According to the music industry on the 22nd, 'D-Day', which was released the previous day under the name of Agust D, sold 1,072,000 copies in one day. This exceeded the record of 1,021,000 copies sold on the first day of a K-pop solo singer, which BTS member Jimin achieved with 'FACE' last month. This album is SUGA’s personal work, released in about three years since the mixtape (irregular album) 'D-2' in May 2020. It is also the finale of a trilogy starting with the mixtape 'Agust D' released in 2016.

