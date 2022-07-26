BTS’ J-Hope makes history as solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ earns highest solo entry on Billboard’s 200

According to Billboard on July 25th, J-Hope's 'Jack in the Box', released on July 15th, ranked 17th on the US Billboard's Top album part 'Billboard 200’. J-Hope first topped the Billboard 200 with 'Love Yourself: Tear' in 2018 with BTS members, and until June of this year, 'Love Yourself Answer', 'Map of the Soul: Persona' and 'Map Of the Soul: 7', 'BE', and 'Proof', etc., topped the charts in a row.

In particular, J-Hope became the first Korean solo artist to have two albums in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.In March 2018, his first mixtape 'Hope World' was ranked 38th on the 'Billboard 200'. Among the other BTS members, Suga (August D) took 11th and RM 26th on the chart. At the same time, one of the double title songs of J-Hope's album, ‘Arson’, ranked 96th on this week's main single chart 'Hot 100'.

Previously, J-Hope ranked 81st on the 'Hot 100' with 'Chicken Noodle Soup' in collaboration with American singer Becky G in 2019. Also, 'MORE', one of the double title songs of this album and a pre-release song, took 82nd place on 'Hot 100'. J-Hope is the fourth singer to enter the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 at the same time among K-pop singers, both as a group and solo. Previously, BTS, Suga, and BLACKPINK created similar such records. He is the second Korean solo singer after teammate Suga.

Previously, with this album 'Jack in the Box', J-Hope entered the 67th place on the UK's official album chart 'Top 100', which is known as the world's two largest pop charts along with the US Billboard chart. J-Hope will participate as the main stage headliner at the American music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA' held at Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois, USA on July 31st.This is the first time for a BTS member to appear solo at a large festival.

