BTS’ J-Hope pens heartwarming letter for fans amidst his military service

BTS’ J-Hope enlisted in the military in September earlier this year. Members Jin and SUGA also enlisted to do their part for the country. On October 6, the More rapper penned down a sweet letter for his fans, ARMY, and also shared big news along with his feelings.

J-Hope shared that he achieved the Special Force

In a heartwarming letter written to his fans on Weverse, J-Hope discussed his pressures and pride as a member of BTS and serving the Republic of Korean Armed Forces. He started the letter by talking about how the weather is getting chillier with days because of which he has come to realize that a lot of time has passed since he joined the forces. He is excited and has come to respect the place that he is in. He continued and said that he has been adjusting to his new life diligently and quicker than he had expected but as it is his role that lead the young people to the military organization at every level there is responsibility. The rapper feels as proud and satisfied as he feels with BTS’ activities. J-Hope also announced that he achieved the Special Forces and that as he gives his all, the results also turn out well. Lastly, he said that he’s been doing well and asked fans to take care of their health and not to catch cold as the temperature decreases. He also added a picture with the quoting John Cena “I am army”.

J-Hope took to Instagram earlier this September

Before joining the military, the idol had shared his pictures in buzzcut along with a message on Instagram. The note read that he’ll be back soon. Back in April, J-Hope had shared that he would be enlisting for mandatory military service. During his last live broadcast, he apologized to fans that he couldn’t tell them much about his enlistment. He also assured that he would take good care of himself and hoped that fans didn’t worry too much.

