BTS' J-Hope proves his love for animals again; Shares meenoi, CODE KUNST's fundraising song with 11Kitties

On June 21 IST, BTS’ J-Hope took to his Instagram stories to bring attention to a unique fundraising project, proving himself to be an animal lover once again. The BTS member shared a clip of the song ‘Take Me (with 11Kitties)’, which has been produced by CODE KUNST, and sung by meenoi.

This isn’t the first time that BTS’ J-Hope has supported a cause bringing attention to the care and protection of animals. Last year, the BTS member brought attention to ‘Pawinhand’, an application used to find missing pets and also for adopting abandoned animals, when a screenshot that he shared, showed the alarm icon for the app at the top of the screen.

This time, by sharing the video for ‘Take Me’, J-Hope is drawing attention to a project by a non-profit that helps animals. Going by the non-profit organisation’s pinned comment under the music video, for each view that the music video gets, the organisation will donate 11 KRW, and if the music video gets 5 million views within the span of two weeks, they will be donating twice the amount of views.

Check out the music video, below:

What is 11Kitties?

11Kitties is a ‘project idol group’ with abandoned cats who are protected by the Korean Animal Welfare Association (KAWA), and are up for adoption. The song ‘Take Me’ is described as their debut song, and expresses the message of encouraging the adoption of abandoned cats. The ‘debut song’ of 11Kitties, ‘Take Me’ has been produced by well-known composer and music producer CODE KUNST, who is known to be a cat-lover himself.

Watch the video giving us a glimpse into the filming of the MV, below:

Who is meenoi?

Joining hands with CODE KUNST and 11Kitties, meenoi is a singer, rapper, and producer. The artist debuted in July 2019 with the single ‘NDGGA’, and takes on the vocals for ‘Take Me’, and also appears in the music video for the same, alongside CODE KUNST and 11Kitties. Most recently, meenoi released a single in 2022 featuring 10cm, called ‘Tea time’.

