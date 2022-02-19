BTS’ J-Hope REACTS to Beyoncé wishing him on his birthday

When a superstar gets awestruck by another legend, you know the fans will not keep calm. The same is the case for us as on February 18, BTS’ dance leader and rapper J-Hope who celebrated his 28th birthday this year reacted to something very special. As countless wishes poured in for the ‘sunshine’, he indulged in a livestream to begin ‘Hobi Day’ along with his fans.

Updating continuously about his day including a vaccine dose, fellow BTS members also wrote special words for J-Hope. However, another particularly remarkable birthday wish awaited the ‘Blue Side’ hitmaker as soon Beyoncé’s website shared their notes for the celebrity birthdays on February 18. Among the names were American rapper Dr. Dre, Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, The Weekend, Megan Thee Stallion and more and notably BTS’ J-Hope’s name stood in the second spot on the star-studded list.

On February 19 local time, when fans noticed this, they celebrated the nod from Beyoncé and started talking about it. The ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ singer, surely observing their celebrations, found out about the birthday wish and posted about it on his Instagram stories with surprised face emojis. Check out his post below.

While the ARMY and the Beyhive are busy planning for another once-in-a-lifetime collab, we have some suggestions of our own. How about a ‘Daydream’ remix featuring Beyoncé? Or maybe a new rendition of ‘Single Ladies’ with a dance break from J-Hope?

