BTS' J-Hope reassures ARMYs he's not leaving tomorrow, reveals plans to meet them via livestream this week

BIGHIT MUSIC recently revealed that BTS’ J-Hope will soon be embarking on his mandatory military commitments. Following the announcement, ARMY flooded various social media platforms with farewell messages along with messages of love and hope. While ARMYs have been constantly dreading the day their idol will finally have to take a 2-year-long detour from his activities as an artist, J-Hope blessed their SNS feeds with good news. J-Hope recently took to his official SNS and assured ARMYs that he has no plans of leaving tomorrow and is in fact planning to see them via a livestream later this week!

BTS J-Hope is not leaving tomorrow

BTS’ J-Hope made the aforementioned announcement concerning his departure and subsequent plans to meet ARMYs via livestream on BTS’ Weverse. The post sent a spark of immense joy which was then made evident in the comments section of the said post and other social media platforms. ARMYs have since then been resharing the news with fellow ARMYs. While some fans were simply elated to hear the news, others were quick to speculate that J-Hope's decision to not leave tomorrow must have been solidified on account of Jungkook's current absence. There was also a significant portion of fans that were seen asking their idol to not leave them. The BTS maknae recently left for L.A. on a personal schedule.

BTS’ J-Hope in 2023

J-Hope has marked the year with quite a few memorable moments. Earlier this year, he released the collaborative single ‘On The Street’ with his longtime idol American rapper and record producer J.Cole. The song was released by J-hope as a parting gift for ARMYs for the song was scheduled to release shortly after the official announcement of J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment. The BTS member was subsequently seen at various dinners and concerts with fellow BTS members.

J-Hope will be the second BTS member to enlist in the South Korean army. BTS’ oldest member Jin was the first one to enlist. He commenced his mandatory military service just last year. Military service in South Korea is a mandatory obligation that needs to be fulfilled by all able-bodied men once they reach a certain age.

