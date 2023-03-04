BTS’ J-Hope receives praise from Jimin, SUGA, RM and more for ‘on the street’; J. Cole call himself ‘hyung’

On March 3, J-Hope shared an incredible song featuring J. Cole called on the street and since then, he has received love and affection from many people. Beginning with Jimin and RM, who took videos of the MV, showing support to him, SUGA comments on J-Hope’s post, calling J. Cole ‘hyung’ (older brother in Korean) and saying that he is extremely cool, to which J-Hope called him extra cool.

J. Cole took to Instagram, saying “J-HOPE x Cole Hyung (had to Google ‘hyung.’ can I refer to myself as that?). ‘On the street.’ Out now. J-Hope, thanks for having me brother.” Members of Balming Tiger were impressed by his skills as well as Crush, who was extremely proud of J-Hope. In this music video, which shows J-Hope freely wandering around the streets of New York, a meeting with rapper and producer J. Cole, who participated in the feature, was also depicted. Through 'On the Street', J-Hope's sincerity of wanting to be hopeful in the situations everyone goes through and on the path they each walk and to give joy to fans around the world is fully conveyed in the music video.

The music video starts with J-Hope meeting a child. Afterwards, J-Hope walks down the street with his body entrusted to the rhythm, and a whistle spreads warmth to 'On the Street'. This whistle was recorded by J-Hope himself. J-Hope directly participated in the music video planning and performance as well as writing and composing the lyrics for 'On the Street'. He took 'on the street', where various situations unfold, as the motif of the song, starting with 'street dance', the traces of his hard work, the source of inspiration that made him dream of another leap, and life lessons. I put the thoughts and feelings I got through 'street' into the song.

On the other hand, J-Hope held a Weverse live outside right before the release of the sound source and music video of 'On the Street', introducing the song and conveying his feelings about the solo single release. As the title 'On the Street' implies the meaning of 'a road to continue walking together' with fans around the world along with his dream, he set out to communicate with fans in a unique way against the background of the street.

'j-hope IN THE BOX' (produced by HYBE) is a documentary that captures artist J-Hope's 'Jack In The Box' album production and activities for about 200 days. Right after its simultaneous worldwide release on February 17, it was ranked in the Top 6 of the Disney+ Movies World Chart, and it is still attracting enthusiastic responses. Accordingly, on March 3rd, 'j-hope IN THE BOX' released 6 types of special stills thanks to the favorable response of subscribers. This still is more impressive as it contains the most honest daily life of the human Jung Ho Seok. From his nervous appearance as the host of the album 'Jack In The Box' listening party to his proud appearance on the stage of Lollapalooza, the world's largest music festival, J-Hope, a global artist who never stops growing, shows the potential of J-Hope.

