BTS' J-Hope receives shout out from childhood favorite Tinashe; global singer says she's 'open to collab'

BTS' J-Hope in the past has talked about his love for the American singer-songwriter Tinashe. The rapper got a shoutout from the Nasty singer and she also expressed that she is up for a collaboration. Tinashe is known for her hits like 2 On, Watch Me Work, All Hands on Deck and more. With her latest release Nasty, she achieved her first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BTS' J-Hope receives shoutout from childhood idol Tinashe

BTS' J-Hope has openly expressed his love and appreciation for the American singer and dancer Tinashe multiple times. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tinashe gave a shoutout to J-Hope and thanked him for all the love that he has shown her. When asked about a collaboration, the All Hands on Deck singer very enthusiastically said that she was open to it. Tinashe also expressed her love for BTS and said it would be great to have her and the group together on stage.

BTS' recent activities

BTS members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. The eldest member Jin was discharged on June 12. All the members reunited as they came to receive Jin during his military discharge.

BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary on June 13. The BTS FESTA 2024 included various events including their old formats like BangBangCon and new concepts like Jin's hug event.

RM returned with his second solo album Right Place, Wrong People on May 28. The album has since entered multiple charts and once again proved the magic of his lyrics and melodies.

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the movie was released in theatres on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million in revenue.

The drama Begins Youth, which is based on the BTS universe, premiered on April 30. The project has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans.

