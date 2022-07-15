BTS’ J-Hope releases anticipated solo album ‘Jack In The Box’; ‘Arson’ MV OUT NOW

On July 15 at 9:30 am IST (1 pm KST), BTS’ J-Hope’s immensely anticipated solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ was released, along with a music video for the title track, ‘Arson’. Previously, on July 1, J-Hope had pre-released his track ‘MORE’, along with its music video. ‘MORE’ and ‘Arson’ serve as double title tracks for ‘Jack In The Box’.

Calling himself "a fireman of chaos", 'Arson' sees J-Hope grappling with the choices he's facing. To put out the fire, or to burn even brighter? Passionate and real, 'Arson' is J-Hope's way of addressing his aspirations, and his anguish when faced with the moment of choice.

Prior to the premiere of the music video for ‘Arson’, there were already over 35,000 people waiting, by the time the clock struck 9 am IST, while the music video had crossed 62,000 likes. With five minutes to go for the premiere, this number had risen to over 113,131 people waiting, and over 187,000 likes. By 9:30 am IST, there were over 353,633 live viewers tuned in to the premiere of J-Hope's 'Arson', with over 256,000 likes! ​

Check out the music video for ‘Arson’, below:

BIGHIT MUSIC had first released details about J-Hope’s solo album on June 25 IST. In the notice released through Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC announced J-Hope as the first member starting BTS’ new chapter, which would see them “harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities.” Sharing more information about the release, the notice continued, “j-hope's solo album, as expressed in the title of the album "Jack In The Box," represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further.”

Alongside ‘MORE’ and ‘Arson’, J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ contains eight more tracks, making it a total of 10: ‘Intro’, ‘Pandora’s Box’, ‘MORE’, ‘STOP’, ‘= (Equal Sign)’, ‘Music Box: Reflection’, ‘What If…’, ‘Safety Zone’, ‘Future’ and ‘Arson’.

Not only did J-Hope work on all the songs, but the BTS member also participated in the overall composition and planning of ‘Jack In The Box’, from the concept, to the design, and the music video planning. Filled with J-Hope’s individual colour, this album contains his aspirations and passion to move beyond the existing frame.

Meanwhile, the night before the release of ‘Jack In The Box’, an immense number of big names from the industry gathered at what appeared to be a pre-release listening party for J-Hope’s album. From BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, to Jessi, Sunmi, Tiger JK, Yoonmirae, Cha Eunwoo, Uhm Jung Hwa, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, and many more being spotted, the star-studded night was full of support for J-Hope’s new venture!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Jessi, Cha Eunwoo at J-Hope’s Jack In The Box pre-release gig