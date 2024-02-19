BTS' J-Hope responds to Jin's unique birthday wish; expresses gratitude over fan-made cafe event for military

BTS’ J-Hope celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday. BTS’ Jin wished the rapper happy birthday on Weverse, an artist-fan platform. The Arson singer also went on a stroll through the city on his birthday where he stumbled upon a fan-made free coffee event for Korean military personnel who visit.

J-Hope responds to a unique birthday wish from hyung BTS’ Jin

BTS’ J-Hope got a unique birthday wish from his hyung, BTS’ Jin. Jin went on Weverse where he left a comment on an old post by BTS’ V wishing the rapper a happy birthday there. The birthday wish translated to “Hope-ah happy birthday” to which the J-Hope replied with a bouquet and laughing emoji with the message, “sergeant jjin-nim, thank you”.

The wish by BTS’ Jin was yet another fun conversation between the two members where they were being fun and candid with each other. Fans were elated to see another special Jin birthday wish as he has a track record of unique birthday wishes he leaves for his fellow brothers of BTS.

J-Hope is moved by ARMY’s Free Coffee event for Korean army officers

BTS’ J-Hope celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday and on his stroll through the city came across the ARMY’s Free Coffee event for the Korean Armed Forces officials who come to visit. The idea behind the fan-made event was to express gratitude for the unfailing hard work of the Korean Armed Forces personnel.

The To ARMY from ARMY fan birthday event was for all the visiting soldiers. They would be served free coffee on the house on a cup with the words- Hope right here on it. The cup also said, “To the officers of the Korean army guarding the Korean peninsula, we are grateful for all the work you do.”

The gesture from his fans touched the rapper and the well-thought-out event for the military personnel greatly moved him. He shared the cup on his Instagram stories with the hashtag ‘so touched’. The fans were happy to see that the BTS member had dropped by and were happy to see the fan-made event.

The artist will soon be releasing his album Hope On The Street Vol 1 along with an original series of the same name.

